American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,636,663 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636,663 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.26% of Kosmos Energy worth $137,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,968,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 761,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

