American Century Companies Inc. Buys 924,730 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1,923.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $100,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $340,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.