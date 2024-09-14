American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,599 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $97,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,383,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

