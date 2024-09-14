American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of TechnipFMC worth $98,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 77,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

