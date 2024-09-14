American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $106,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Halliburton stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

