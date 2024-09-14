American Century Companies Inc. Has $102.07 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.05% of SM Energy worth $102,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Read Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.