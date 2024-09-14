American Century Companies Inc. Has $106.34 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.16% of Brunswick worth $106,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 4.4 %

BC opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

