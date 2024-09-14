American Century Companies Inc. Has $110.07 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 440,527 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.67% of EQT worth $110,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.