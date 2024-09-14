American Century Companies Inc. Has $115.67 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,293 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.19% of Air Lease worth $115,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

