American Century Companies Inc. Has $120.53 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.13% of Jackson Financial worth $120,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 422,175 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

