American Century Companies Inc. Has $125.48 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,842 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $125,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 222,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

