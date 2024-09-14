American Century Companies Inc. Has $126 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 6.33% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $125,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

