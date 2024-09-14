American Century Companies Inc. Has $133.09 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $133,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DLR stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

