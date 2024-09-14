American Century Companies Inc. Has $134.06 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pinterest worth $134,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.