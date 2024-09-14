American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $123,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.