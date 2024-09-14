American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 557,832 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Targa Resources worth $101,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 687,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,489,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

