American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,291,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $95,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.21 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

