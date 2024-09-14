American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $121,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.