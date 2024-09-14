American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371,598 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CMS Energy worth $96,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,004,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after buying an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.