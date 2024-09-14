American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $109,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $538.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.20 and a 200 day moving average of $427.69. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $554.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.74.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

