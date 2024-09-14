American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,447,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $119,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at $179,359,662.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

