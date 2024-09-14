American Century Companies Inc. Sells 305,588 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,588 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $114,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

