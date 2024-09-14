American Century Companies Inc. Sells 983,137 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983,137 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Korn Ferry worth $127,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $71.91 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

