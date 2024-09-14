American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 293,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 235,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $41.13 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.