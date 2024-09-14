Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.69

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.69 and traded as low as $18.40. Ames National shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 16,345 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ames National Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Ames National Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ames National by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

