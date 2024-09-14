Analyzing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 223.80%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Anglo American.

This table compares Anglo American and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.21 $283.00 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.32

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anglo American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Anglo American on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.