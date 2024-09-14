Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 480,088 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

