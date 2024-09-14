Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

