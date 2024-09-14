Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 180.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $60.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

