Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 270 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,432,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

