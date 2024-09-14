Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 97.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

