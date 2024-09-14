Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Capri stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

