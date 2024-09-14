Arizona State Retirement System Sells 786 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,200,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $4,813,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

CNX Resources stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

