Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

