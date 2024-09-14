Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,117,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,129,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 45.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.2 %

CODI stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

