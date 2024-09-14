Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.