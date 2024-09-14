Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,042 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $152.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

