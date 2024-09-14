Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,203 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

