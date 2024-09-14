Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,696 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

