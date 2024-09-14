Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,421 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 602,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 44,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

