Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 580 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $254.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $255.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.96 and its 200-day moving average is $241.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

