Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEF opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

