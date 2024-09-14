Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Haemonetics stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.76. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

