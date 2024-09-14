Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $103,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $194,000.

NYSE:MHD opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

