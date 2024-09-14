Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $111,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 129,795 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 426,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,124,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

