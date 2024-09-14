Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $120,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,259,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,325,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.