Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $132,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,062 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.