Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $137,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $569.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

