Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $138,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

