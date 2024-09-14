Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.03 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -631.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

